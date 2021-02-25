DocuSign’s Brad Newton takes over as head of Cohesity A/NZ

Brad Newton (Cohesity) Credit: Cohesity

Cohesity has hired a new leader for Australia and New Zealand in the form of former-DocuSign Asia Pacific vice president Brad Newton.

The IT veteran will take over from Steve Coad, who departed from the back-up and disaster recovery vendor in September last year.

In his new role, Newton will be responsible for expanding sales and deployment of Cohesity solutions across Australia and New Zealand, as the company attempts to expand its cloud services offerings.

Newton brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience across Australia, New Zealand and the broader Asia Pacific region.

He joins Cohesity following six years as vice president for APAC at DocuSign. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer at Hills Limited and has held senior enterprise sales positions at Symantec, Citrix, and Avaya.

“Business operations and IT have changed dramatically given COVID-19, with leaders looking to lower their expenses, support critical IT functions remotely, and accelerate the transformation of legacy data infrastructure that can be complex and time-consuming to manage,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the Cohesity team and our outstanding partners to deliver even more value to our customers in a multi-cloud world.”

Newton’s arrival comes a year after Coad first took over Cohesity leadership for A/NZ. However, the latter departed to Nutanix in September last year.