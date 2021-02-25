Data centres, cloud and cyber security drive Macquarie Telecom growth

Almost half of its revenue and EBITDA derived from its Cloud and Government business units

Credit: Macquarie Telecom Group

Investments in data centres, cloud and cyber security have continued to drive profitable growth for Macquarie Telecom.

In its FY21 half-year, the company experienced a 9 per cent increase in revenue to $143.6 million, while earnings before tax leapt 15 per cent to $36.4 million and net profit after tax also rose 5 per cent to $7 million.

All business units experienced revenue growth, particularly cloud services and government, which contributed to 44 per cent of revenue and 49 per cent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half ending December 31.

Within the Macquarie Cloud services unit, the company said its managed Azure practice was continuing to perform strongly.

Macquarie highlighted that its customer growth capex was $13.9 million, 20 per cent more than the previous year, which is a reflection of its continued data centre sales and product mix, the company told shareholders.

About $93.5 million was also drawn down to support data centre developments in Intellicentre 3 East and Intellicentre 5 South Bunker.

“Our strategy of investing in data centres, cloud and cyber security continues to drive further shareholder value and ongoing returns, resulting in 13 halves of profitable growth,” Macquarie Telecom chairman, Peter James said.

For the full year, Macquarie expects EBITDA to sit between $72 million to $75 million, with continued demand coming from federal government agencies for cyber security and secure cloud.

In June last year, Macquarie Government gained security clearance to bid for Department of Defence cloud, telecommunications and data centre contracts.

It also partnered with Tech Data and Dell Technologies to create a new infrastructure-as-a-service platform for its Australian channel partners.

