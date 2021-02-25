Lexmark launches new training certification program in A/NZ

Training certificate will be rewarded to partners who have completed a number of courses via different formats.

Lexmark's Stephen Bell Credit: Lexmark

Lexmark has launched a new training certification program for Australia and New Zealand to enhance service capabilities along with sales and marketing support.

Each training certificate will be rewarded to partners who have completed a number of courses via different formats, including face to face workshops, online courses at Lexmark University, or attendance at its regular themed webinars.

The training will include insights from guest industry leaders, as well as from Lexmark’s own solutions and vertical experts, and is available to partners that have signed up to Lexmark’s Connect Partner Program.

Partners in A/NZ can earn points with each training event, which will lead to training certification in cloud print services, MPS for the channel, customer solutions and services, and industry sector expertise in areas such as healthcare, financial services and retail. LEAP points can also be achieved and converted to sales rewards featuring electronics, holiday packages and accessories.

Resellers who earn the training certificates will be able to display them in their sales and marketing collateral for three years, after which period further training will be required.

Lexmark A/NZ regional director Stephen Bell said the company designed the training certification program to support channel partners with content that goes beyond products.

“We’re focusing on helping our partners to grow their businesses and strengthen their customer relationships, working together on new ideas and opportunities, and supporting more efficient ways to create value,” Bell said.

“Our program is structured to help partners to build value now and in the long run, and to adapt to broader business trends such as the move towards A4 printing, with competences in key industry sectors such as health and retail. It’s also designed to support partners who are looking to build or enhance profitable ‘as a service’ offerings, incorporating cloud services alongside print.

“Similar to how IT service providers pitch to their customers, print resellers will also be able to demonstrate with their training certificates that they hold relevant skills in specific areas.”

In August, Lexmark expanded its cloud services platform so that partners can monitor customer printers, even if they’re other brands, through a new single ‘Fleet Agent’ portal.

