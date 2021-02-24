Ingram Micro teams up with Veeam, IBM and Microsoft to back ISVs

For a limited time top three partners will score Mastercard rewards of $5000,$2500 and $1000.

Ingram Micro Australia cloud director, Trent Gomersall Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has launched a new program aimed at addressing the challenges in supporting, simplifying and accelerating start-up and established independent software vendors (ISV).

Called 'ISV///Activate', the program is backed by Veeam, Microsoft and IBM, offering a comprehensive kit of tools, resources and connections to drive the full potential of cloud software businesses.

Specifically, the program offers dedicated sales and technical teams that help build and manage ISV cloud solutions; go-to-market support ; end-to-end engagement; access to a global multi-vendor ecosystem and the Ingram Micro Cloud (IMC) automated platform, which is further backed by services, tools and promotions.

For a limited time, the top three partners by revenue in the program will earn Mastercard rewards of $5000, $2500 and $1000.

Ingram Micro director of cloud services, Lee Welch added that the program was a powerful way for Australian and Asia Pacific ISVs to scale their business, exposing their solution in front of thousands of new partners and customers.

Ingram Micro Australia cloud director Trent Gomersall said in a crowded market space, launching and running an ISV business is the hard part.

“Even with a great idea and an attractive product with a solid value proposition, the ISV must get cut through. Finding customers is arguably the toughest ask,” he said. “It’s also a key area directly addressed by distribution – we know how to take cloud products to market nationwide and worldwide through the Ingram Micro Cloud (IMC) and our global networks of accredited resellers.”

Gomersall said established ISVs face changing challenges in meeting evolving product demands and scaling growth.

“ISVs must stay abreast of technology trends and disruption, focus on overall operational efficiencies and scale by establishing new partnerships and reaching new markets,” added Gomersall.

Earlier this month, Ingram flagged planned “improvements” to the Cloud Marketplace including streamlining of credits and refunds, as well the modernisation of credit line requests and increases.

The distributor also plans to ensure better alignment with calendar billing, simplify invoices to make them more intuitive, offer new learning opportunities via live chat and Cloud University and make more vendors and SKUs available to provision via Cloud Marketplace.

