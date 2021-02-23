IpScape shifts contact centre platform to Azure

Paves the way for more technology enhancements with using AI-based cognitive apps

Credit: Dreamstime

IpScape has earmarked itself as the first Australian contact centre technology provider to put its platform on Microsoft Azure.

The Australian-based company migrated its platform from a third-party on-premises data centre to Azure architecture, resulting in additional growth and innovation opportunities, according to ipScape.

“Azure will significantly advance our ability to service multiple geographic regions with expanded security, performance and new product innovations. We are proud to be a local Australian technology company that is powering the customer experiences of businesses globally,” ipScape CEO Fiona Boyd said.



“Moving our architecture to Azure will support us as we experience tremendous growth being a critical technology for cloud business communication in a COVID-19 world.”

IpScape anticipates that the Azure migration will benefit customers in regards to product innovation and using Azure’s features including AI-based cognitive service applications, smart API capabilities and state-of-the-art security delivered through Azure data centres.

One such customer is fundraising outsourcer Cornucopia, which plans to expand into the US and increase its technology use in the way it understands customer behaviour and optimise the donor experience.

“We have seen exceptional growth over the past year, despite COVID heavily impacting our face-to-face engagement services," Cornucopia CEO Ross Howe said. "Having ipScape as our cloud contact centre solution meant we were able to easily shift those face-to-face workers to a remote tele-fundraising model instantly. This not only helped our business survive, but thrive under extenuating circumstances.



“It's incredible that ipScape makes Microsoft Azure AI and machine learning innovations so easily accessible to the contact centre, with all our call recordings hosted in Azure Blob and Azure Cognitive Services powering features such as Virtual Agent Voice," he added.



Boyd hinted that the company was planning additional advancements in building on existing integrations with Teams and Microsoft Dynamics 365.