Aruba and Vault Cloud forge cloud security alliance

Vault Cloud looks to bolster its cloud security solutions for government and critical industries.

Networking vendor Aruba and cloud services provider Vault Cloud have signed a partnership to supply a “more secure” network control system to Australia’s public service.

The partnership will see the two provide network access to customers in the federal government and critical industries through what the companies call Network Policy Manager-as-a-Service (NPMaaS).

The NPMaaS solution is funded by the NSW government's $1.6 billion investment in digital transformation and is set to give accredited personnel access to files and applications via a secure network using Aruba’s Zero Trust Security.

“We are dedicated to continually enhancing our cloud solutions in response to a rapidly evolving and sophisticated IT landscape,” said Linton Burling, Vault Cloud general manager.

“In Australia, the critical services industry can be called upon in a moment’s notice for any number of reasons. This new infrastructure is designed and tested to support these emergency service workers and government agencies to do their job wherever it may be, in their quest to help keep Australians safe."

According to Aruba, the solution can be used to provide accelerated support in bushfire affected areas and to government employees who need critical access to data and information during crises.

Vault Cloud already works with government departments including the Digital Transformation Agency, Services Australia, the Department of Jobs and Small Business, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Defence.

In July 2020, Vault Cloud announced a five-year deal with NSW government, providing procurement and management of cloud services across the state government, as well as local and federal agencies.