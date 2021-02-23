Lenovo Data Center Group A/NZ channel leader Frank Eagleton departs

Lenovo DCG A/NZ managing director Nathan Knight Credit: Lenovo DCG

Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) is searching for a new A/NZ channel leader following Frank Eagleton’s departure.

Eagleton joined Lenovo DCG 13 years ago and held various roles across the company before leading the A/NZ DCG channel business over the past two years.

Lenovo said Eagleton would be leaving in March to pursue opportunities outside of the vendor and was now on the hunt for his replacement.

Credit: Lenovo DCG Frank Eagleton (Lenovo DCG)

During the search and transition, Lenovo DCG channel sales manager Bert Noah has been appointed as the key contact for channel partners in Australia and Lenovo DCG distribution account executive Carolyne Gebbie for New Zealand.

“Frank is a seasoned channel leader and his dedication to growing and building the Lenovo DCG market in A/NZ has laid a strong foundation for continued progress and success,” Lenovo DCG A/NZ managing director Nathan Knight said.

“As the channel and SMB leader, Frank has built strong relationships throughout the channel and industry. He has been instrumental in supporting and growing our channel partners, with a trademark for integrity and strong business acumen.

"The company wishes Frank the very best in his new venture and thanks him for his insights, commitment, and passion for Lenovo over the last 13 years.”

In its recent third quarter results announced in February for FY21, Lenovo DCG achieved record revenue of US$1.63 billion, growing across the board and improving its profitability.