Scala 3 moves to release candidate stage

Scala 3, the planned next version of the object-oriented, functional language with JVM and JavaScript runtimes, has moved to a release candidate stage, with type parameter ehhancements and syntax improvements.
The Scala 3 RC, introduced February 17, brings last-minute polishing and cleanups. The user experience was improved and the metaprogramming framework enhanced. Scala has both JVM and JavaScript runtimes and is positioned for use in building high-performance systems with access to ecosystems of libraries.
Improvements in Scala 3 RC 1 include:
- Type parameters on extensions can be combined with type parameters on the methods themselves.
- Changes to the
importsyntax have been made, whereby the wildcard import
_is replaced by
*and the renaming operator
=>is replaced by
as.
- The syntax of vararg splces has been changed in patterns and function arguments. The new syntax uses a postfix
*instead of
: _*, analogous to how a vararg parameter is declared.
- Beginning with RC 1, Scala no longer generates a function parent for companions of case classes
Prior to the release candidate, improvements featured in Scala 3 have included:
- Compiler optimizations.
- Support for the Scala.js JavaScript implementation of Scala, including support for non-native JS types and better support for JS interoperability.
- For pattern bindings,
asis allowed in place of
@. As of Scala 3.1, the @ syntax will be deprecated.
- In a syntactic change intended to simplify code, instead of developers using
import
p.{given _}, they will use import
p.given.
- The metaprogramming API has been made more uniform.