Superloop inks landmark wholesale NBN aggregation deal with Symbio

Rene Sugo, MNF Group CEO Credit: MNF

Publicly listed fibre network operator and connectivity provider Superloop has struck a deal to exclusively supply wholesale National Broadband Network (NBN) aggregation services to MNF Group’s IP voice services subsidiary Symbio Networks.



The contract has an expected value in excess of $25 million and is Superloop’s largest single contract win to date, the company told shareholders.

Under the terms of the contract, Symbio will migrate its existing and future supply arrangements from the various providers of NBN aggregation services it currently works with to the Superloop Connect platform.

Superloop Connect is, in the company’s own words, a “frictionless, API [application programming interface] driven platform” that gives customers access to Superloop’s NBN backhaul and virtual NNI (Network to Network Interface) capabilities.



According to Superloop, the platform will continue to be developed in the future, enabling further products and services from its Asia Pacific and global offerings to be available via the platform.



It is thought the deal will also see Superloop’s services effectively expand the existing use of Symbio’s range of voice offerings and including elements within its own portfolio of offerings.

“We selected Superloop to be our partner for the provision of NBN aggregation services due to the state-of-the-art Superloop Connect platform combined with the strength of their underlying network and looking forward to taking this long-term partnership from success to success,” said MNF Group CEO Rene Sugo.