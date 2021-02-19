Mersive Technologies teams up with Exclusive Networks for Aussie distribution

Exclusive Networks managing director, Pacific, Jonathan Odria Credit: ARN

Exclusive Networks has signed a deal with collaboration vendor Mersive Technologies for Australia.

The deal will give Exclusive Networks’ partners access to Mersive’s wireless content-sharing product, Solstice, as well as its Solstice Cloud, Solstice Active Learning and Solstice Conference.

According to the distributor, Mersive offers a “flexible and cost-effective" conferencing solution, using a laptop to enable “a touchless meeting room experience”.

“We have seen enormous growth in market demand for the type of products Mersive offers,” said Martin Callaghan, general sales manager for Unified Communications at Exclusive Networks.

“In high order are optimised platforms for both local and remote teams that offer simultaneous users the ability to share content to the room display wirelessly and seamlessly and bridge to remote locations using any primary video conferencing service. Including Mersive Technologies in our vendor portfolio is perfect timing with the need for Covid safe products as many of our workforce return to the office.”

According to Jeff McDonald, Mersive Technologies country manager A/NZ, the deal allows Mersive to expand into new verticals, as well as strengthen its distribution model.

“We continue to see strong growth in our Solstice platform – particularly in the new Solstice Conferencing feature as companies continue to adopt a hybrid workplace and change the way they conduct their meetings and collaborate regardless of being in the office or working remotely,” he added.

Mersive will continue to be distributed in New Zealand by its existing distributor Midwich.