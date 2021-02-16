Datacom's Chris Korte joins ASG Group

Chris Korte (ASG) Credit: ASG

ASG Group has hired Chris Korte as its new South Australia state manager, replacing David Kerner, who moved on to a new role in business development.



Korte has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry and will support ASG’s plans to drive growth in the South Australia market with a particular focus on the managed services business, leveraging the investment made in the National Operations Centre (NOC) in Adelaide.

Korte previously held a number of senior positions at Datacom, NEC, Telstra and Alphawest, leading a number of transformation projects.

ASG CEO Dean Langenbach said it saw the potential for future growth across a range of services in South Australia.

“Hiring Chris is an important step to our wider plan for growth in the South Australian region. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience in developing and leading IT operations for enterprise-scale IT service providers,” Langenbach said.

ASG Group employs more than 2,000 staff nationally and has offices in seven cities across Australia and Asia.