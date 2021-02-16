SigniFlow signs A/NZ distie agreement with Bluechip

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Digital signature vendor SigniFlow has signed a deal with Bluechip Infotech for distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

In what is the vendor's first deal with a local distributor, Bluechip will distribute SigniFlow’s electronic signature solutions to 9,000 partners across the region.

Founded in the UK in 2013, SigniFlow has a presence in over 50 countries worldwide, including in Melbourne under the leadership of Asia Pacific sales director David Saunders.

According to Bluechip, SigniFlow can be deployed as a software-as-a-service or on-premises. As part of the agreement, SigniFlow will provide Bluechip with presales and product sales training and marketing resources, and vendors will have access to SigniFlow’s online academy.

“This partnership reinforces SigniFlow’s strategy of moving away from direct selling to the channel entirely,” Saunders said. “We believe that, by leveraging Bluechip Infotech’s vast distribution network across /ANZ, we will achieve this goal.”

Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis meanwhile said the vendor’s technology would be a “help for businesses going fully digital.”

“We’re thrilled that Bluechip can now bring SigniFlow’s Digital Signature Software services to our partners, giving them a solution that improves business processes and operations through the help of digital signature technology that is compliant with global electronic signature law,” he added.

The latest deal follows recent wins for Bluechip, including identity and data security vendor Entrust earlier this month and WatchGuard's firewall subscription service last November.