TDL becomes Logicalis Australia in global alignment

Rebrand will be official from 1 March.

Michael Chanter(Logicalis) Credit: Michael Chanter

Thomas Duryea Logicalis (TDL) is to drop the first two names from its brand identity as part of a global re-alignment under its UK-based parent company.

From 1 March, the Australian IT service provider will be known as Logicalis Australia as it plans to scale its locally-created solutions, including its ‘production-ready’ cloud.

The move to bring TDL under the parent brand comes almost six years after Logicalis first acquired what was-then-known as Thomas Duryea Consulting.

At that time Thomas Duryea Consulting took on Logicalis’ visual brand and added the Logicalis suffix to create the combined entity ‘Thomas Duryea Logicalis’.

However, alignment with the global brand has been on the cards for some time with TDL’s CEO Michael Chanter being promoted to Logicalis Group chief operating officer (COO), leaving a vacant role for a new country lead.

Of the rebranding announcement, Chanter said: “The role of the Australian business within Logicalis Group has grown significantly over the past few years, and TDL has evolved from a mid-sized system integrator to a world-class organisation responsible for the conception, delivery and enablement of transformational solutions to our customers worldwide.

“Our strategic direction and brand now feel more aligned to our future with Logicalis Group than to our history with Thomas Duryea.”

In a recent interview with ARN, Chanter spoke of the “innovation” coming from the Australian team and Logicalis CEO Bob Bailkoski’s desire to export these to the global offices.

Indeed, Bailkoski said that the Australian business has “led the way for many Logicalis group initiatives”, including the creation of the Cloud Centre of Excellence for Microsoft Azure roll-outs.

“As we significantly invest in our global capabilities and brand, we’re proud to have Logicalis Australia with us on this journey,” he added.