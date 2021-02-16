Rhipe to distribute Access4 unified comms solutions across Asia Pacific

Will help to extend Access4's reach across the region.

Tim Jackson (Access4) Credit: Supplied

Cloud software distributor Rhipe has struck a deal with communications and collaboration software vendor Access4 to distribute its solutions throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Access4 is a channel-only, managed service provider (MSP)-focused provider of unified communications solutions for business.



The company provides advanced PBX features to transform business, offering a multi-tenanted solution, automation and invoicing with global leading vendors and integrations.



Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said that the new deal would see Rhipe help to extend the vendor’s offering, given the distributor’s history servicing MSPs in the APAC region.

“We are both committed to making MSPs successful and the integration of PRISM and SASBOSS [Access4’s self-serve automated platform] will be a unique differentiator,” Jackson said. “The additional benefit of Rhipe’s full-service model with support and professional services available widens the possibilities for partners looking to scale up their capability.”



According to Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon, the deal comes as the regional market sees increased demand for unified comms solutions.

“With many organisations operating outside of the traditional office environment, businesses need the enterprise-level cloud voice and collaboration tools delivered by Access4, helping them transform collaboration with virtual solutions that support dynamic work locations,” O’Hanlon said. “We are pleased to welcome Access4 to the Rhipe vendor portfolio.”



Access4 joins other vendors that have recently been added to the Rhipe portfolio, including Runecast, Octopus Cloud and Nerdio.



The deal comes as the software distributor reveals that it claimed more than 75 per cent growth within its software licensing sales in Asia Pacific, stemming from the Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) program, in the first half of FY21.



Overall Microsoft CSP (Office 365 and Azure) accounts for 40 per cent of total licensing sales for the group, which during the six months to December, clocked up $68.3 million in sales -- up from $48 million on the previous period.

During the first half of FY21, sales from software products ($171 million) and services ($9 million) grew 18 per cent to $180 million, revenue increased 15 per cent to $31 million and profit after tax also jumped 17 per cent to $3.8 million.



As of December 31, Rhipe had about 720,000 Office 365 seats, in comparison to 547,000 seats in December 2019.

Disclosure: The author owns a small parcel of Rhipe shares.