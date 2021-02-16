CodeBlue Australia appoints David Lane as GM

Fuji Xerox-owned IT services company looks to "accelerate its growth" strategy.

Gavin Gomes (CodeBlue) Credit: IDG

Fuji Xerox-owned IT services provider CodeBlue has hired former Red Flag executive David Lane to help lead its Australian business.

In the role of general manager, Lane will "lead [CodeBlue Australia's] accelerated growth strategy" around providing cloud and managed services to small-to-medium sized businesses.

Lane was previously chief commercial officer at business intelligence firm Red Flag Group, which was acquired by Refinitiv in October 2020.

He has also held senior roles at Gartner and Curam Software, which was bought by IBM in 2011.

Credit: David Lane David Lane (CodeBlue)

"Working across corporates and start-up companies, David understands the technology industry, and his career has encompassed a variety of roles from software engineer to CEO. With this strong background, he can live and breathe the innovative spirit that is CodeBlue,” said Gavin Gomes, executive general manager of CodeBlue Australia.

CodeBlue was established in 2004 to provide mid-sized New Zealand companies with the kind of IT support that were typically only available to larger organisations.

It was bought by Melbourne-based print services company CSG in 2015, which was then bought by Fuji Xerox for $140 million in February 2020.

The company has several offices in both Australia and New Zealand.



Lane, meanwhile, added that he hoped to "showcase the flexibility and adaptability" of CodeBlue through "customer-led" solutions.