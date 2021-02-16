Parallels signs deal with Synnex Australia

Kee Ong (Synnex A/NZ) Credit: Synnex

US software and virtualisation vendor Parallels has signed a distribution deal with Synnex for the Australian channel.

The agreement will see Parallels join Synnex’s cloud portfolio, making its out-of-box platform available to roughly 6,000 local channel partners.

Founded in 1999, Parallels began as a developer of virtualisation software for macOS and now specialises in cross-platform solutions across Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android and the cloud.

According to Synnex, the deal will allow partners to provision and manage all Parallels’ products subscriptions through a single pane of glass.

“Our partnership with Parallels will strengthen the portfolio of solutions Synnex provides to the channel, allowing partners to grow their business with a new stream of recurring revenue,” said Kee Ong, Synnex Australia and New Zealand CEO.



“Partners who focus on productivity solutions and different ecosystems can now cross-sell and up-sell, adding greater value to our Synnex marketplace," he added.



Parallels, which has an office in Sydney, said the deal with Synnex would enable it to expand its partner footprint in the region.