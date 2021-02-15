Veritas’ Dean Kelly jumps to Rubrik for ACT push

Credit: Photo 143699686 © Kataca Rix | Dreamstime.com

Rubrik has doubled down on its federal government foothold as it launches a new arm in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

To lead the new practice, the cloud data-management start-up has tapped Dean Kelly for the role of regional sales director for federal government and ACT.

Kelly joins the vendor from Veritas, where he held the role of senior client director – federal government and ACT, for more than four years.

According to Rubrik, he brings more than 25 years’ experience in the IT industry, having previously held key roles in the federal government practices of firms including Telstra, TOWER Software, Alphawest and NEC.

Over the coming months, Rubrik will be hiring additional Canberra-based staff and expanding local channel partners base.

Credit: Dean Kelly Dean Kelly (Rubrik)

“We’re in a data-driven economy,” Kelly said. “More government agencies are exploring digitisation in the wake of COVID-19, with data-driven insights set to define how the services Australians rely on are delivered. Rubrik and its partner network deliver innovation in the space and enable transformation now and into the future.”

“As things settle down throughout the pandemic and we gain more insight, there’ll be a real reckoning as government IT leaders reassess their investments and realise some either weren’t necessary, are too difficult or costly to maintain, or don’t address the gaps they need,” he added.

The appointment comes almost a year after Rubrik appointed former Nutanix lead for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Jamie Humphrey as its regional country manager.

Of the new appointment, Humphrey added: “Dean Kelly has a very strong understanding of the local market,” Humphrey said. “I don’t just mean the relationships – and he has those in spades – but he understands what really makes agencies tick.

“In federal government, more so than any other sector, instilling trust, understanding the client’s challenges, and not only delivering, but exceeding, your promises are absolutely vital – Kelly has a strong track record on all these fronts.”