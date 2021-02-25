Local tech talent launches new cyber security consultancy

Credit: dreamstime

Two Sydney-based cyber security professionals have teamed up to launch their own security platform and consultancy practice.

Former InfoTrust sales and strategy talent Ben Jones and Saaim Khan have officially launched Jumpstart Security, targeting small-to-medium-sized enterprises.

Specifically, the start-up will offer Jumpstart Core, a small-business security platform plus a suite of consultancy services.

Verticals in mind for the two founders are legal, finance and accounting, healthcare and real estate, with business size ranging up to 150 employees and/or $10 million in annual revenues.

Credit: Jumpstart Security Ben Jones and Saaim Khan (Jumpstart Security)

Jones, who previously worked in pharmaceuticals before delving into cyber security with InfoTrust in 2018, will handle Jumpstart’s account management, working with vendors, distributors and customers.

“Today criminals are just as likely to disrupt your small business as they would a major enterprise,” he said. “The world has changed in so many ways in the past year and having a digital and online presence is fundamental. To thrive and survive it’s imperative that you prioritise your security.”

Meanwhile, Khan brings almost two decades of experience in the fields of IT, fin-tech and cyber security, largely in customer-facing roles in Australia and New Zealand.

He will serve as Jumpstart’s chief technology officer.



Speaking to ARN, he said: “The world needs more honesty and help, without the need to rip people off when it comes to cyber security, and I believe that means helping Aussie businesses, especially the small-sized ones that make up more than 80 per cent of the country’s established business entities, figure out what cybersecurity they need."