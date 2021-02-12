Atlassian’s Dmitry Samokhvalov to lead Secure Logic techies

Dmitry Samokhvalov (Secure Logic) Credit: Secure Logic

Sydney security provider Secure Logic has turned to Australia’s biggest unicorn for the leader of its technical team.

The managed information security services provider has hired Dmitry Samokhvalov as head of product and engineering and Innovation Centre, which sees him move from Atlassian.

Formerly an engineering manager at Atlassian, Samokhvalov is said to bring over fifteen years of commercial experience in software development, information security and cryptography to Secure Logic.

“Dmitry brings significant industry and commercial expertise to the Secure Logic Group. I welcome his appointment and believe he will not only build on our capabilities, but will also further drive our mandate to build ‘resilient -by-design’ innovative products and cyber security solutions for the local and international market,” Secure Logic CEO Santosh Devaraj said.

“We have many exciting projects launching in the coming months and I have complete confidence Dmitry will add immense value to our expertise.”

Secure Logic currently has a pipeline of contracts with the NSW Government, developing its Digital Driver’s licence, GovDC and NSW remote electronic voting system, iVote.