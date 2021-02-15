Angular 12 beta preview arrives

Angular 12, a planned upgrade to Google's popular TypeScript-based web framework, has moved into a beta stage, with a preliminary release now available.
The project previously proposed that Angular 12 would get capabilities impacting production builds, support for the Webpack 5 bundler, and a host of other improvements. A preview build was published on February 10. A production release is expected in May. The beta, Angular 12.0.0-next.0, is available on GitHub.
Some of the features in the beta include:
- Implementing the
appendAll()method on
HttpParams.
- For forms, min and max validators are being introduced.
- Exporting of a list of HTTP status codes.
- Addition of a feature to the Angular Language Service that enables accessing the locations for components that use a template file.
- The addition of diagnostics to suggest turning on strictTemplates, providing a way for the language server to retrieve compiler options diagnostics.
- A patch adding an API to retrieve the template typecheck block for a template, if any, at a file location, and selection of the TS node in the TCB corresponding to the template node at which the request for a TCB was made. This will help with debugging.
- The addition of a command for getting components for a template file, for the language service.
A variety of bug fixes also are featured, affecting the compiler, compiler-cli, Bazel build tool, the router, and other parts of Angular. A full list of changes can be found on GitHub. The current Angular 11 line debuted as a production release in November.