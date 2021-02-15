Angular 12 beta preview arrives

Upgrade of Google’s TypeScript-based web framework due in May brings form validation and language service improvements.

Angular 12, a planned upgrade to Google's popular TypeScript-based web framework, has moved into a beta stage, with a preliminary release now available.

The project previously proposed that Angular 12 would get capabilities impacting production builds, support for the Webpack 5 bundler, and a host of other improvements. A preview build was published on February 10. A production release is expected in May. The beta, Angular 12.0.0-next.0, is available on GitHub.

Some of the features in the beta include:

A variety of bug fixes also are featured, affecting the compiler, compiler-cli, Bazel build tool, the router, and other parts of Angular. A full list of changes can be found on GitHub. The current Angular 11 line debuted as a production release in November.