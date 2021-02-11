Mia Distribution launches UC hardware-as-a-service program

Credit: Shutterstock

Mia Distribution has launched a new partner program dedicated to partners selling unified communications (UC) hardware.

Known as the Tranquility Program, the new scheme will provide a hardware-as-a-service financing model for resellers, spanning brands such as Jabra, Yealink, CommBox and EnGenius.

Resellers can opt for their end-users to lease or themselves rent the device for a period, leveraging Mia’s vendor support and marketing activities.

Mia claimed it had also increased its approval process speed for partners seeking extended warranties on items.

In a statement, Mia said it believed Tranquility to be the only distributor program focused solely on UC hardware-as-a-service, with the program already receiving an uptake from partners.

The launch comes nine months after Mia launched a new business unit, dubbed Channel UC, specialising in voice enablement for the reseller channel, representing an end-to-end offering at least two years in the making.



The so-called Channel UC program is the result of partnerships with a number of global technology providers, including Eclipse UC, powered by Centile Telecom applications, along with Zoom, RingCentral, and involving a recent launch of Microsoft Teams direct routing-as-a-service to channel partners.