Menu
Mia Distribution launches UC hardware-as-a-service program

Mia Distribution launches UC hardware-as-a-service program

Brands included in program include Jabra, Yealink, CommBox and EnGenius

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Shutterstock

Mia Distribution has launched a new partner program dedicated to partners selling unified communications (UC) hardware. 

Known as the Tranquility Program, the new scheme will provide a hardware-as-a-service financing model for resellers, spanning brands such as Jabra, Yealink, CommBox and EnGenius. 

Resellers can opt for their end-users to lease or themselves rent the device for a period, leveraging Mia’s vendor support and marketing activities. 

Mia claimed it had also increased its approval process speed for partners seeking extended warranties on items. 

In a statement, Mia said it believed Tranquility to be the only distributor program focused solely on UC hardware-as-a-service, with the program already receiving an uptake from partners. 

The launch comes nine months after Mia launched a new business unit, dubbed Channel UC, specialising in voice enablement for the reseller channel, representing an end-to-end offering at least two years in the making.  

The so-called Channel UC program is the result of partnerships with a number of global technology providers, including Eclipse UC, powered by Centile Telecom applications, along with Zoom, RingCentral, and involving a recent launch of Microsoft Teams direct routing-as-a-service to channel partners.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Mia Distribution

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 