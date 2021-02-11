Brennan IT's Clinton Shiels jumps to A1 Technologies as new CTO

Will focus on building up its skills set targeting the mid market sector

Sydney-based managed service provider (MSP) A1 Technologies has nabbed former Brennan IT national pre-sales manager and head of solutions Clinton Shiels as its new chief technology officer.

Shiels racked up a decade with Brennan IT and has amassed 20 years working for MSPs in Australia and the UK.

The newly created role was established in an effort to deepen and expand upon A1’s Azure and professional services capabilities in the mid market sector.

“We’re incredibly privileged and excited to have someone of Clinton’s experience and calibre join A1," A1 CEO Rob Rattray said.

"Our top priority, above everything else, is delivering exceptional customer service and the only way we can achieve that is by focusing on the character and values of the people we hire. Clinton exemplifies everything A1 stands for.”

In his new role, Shiels is responsible for driving A1’s strategic technology direction with key partners such as Microsoft, Fortinet and Nutanix as well as driving client experience.

On top of this, Shiels will focus on deepening skills sets and expanding its Azure services offering and professional services capabilities; in particular around developing Microsoft-based security best practices in Azure and Microsoft 365.

“A1 is a rapidly growing, cloud-first, managed services provider who are super focused on their culture and their customer service, and this really showed in the early interactions I had with the team, which is something I value highly,” Shiels said.

A1 is expanding its managed services and Azure capability through new strategic partnerships in Brisbane, Sydney, New Zealand, and London, landing contracts with customers such as JD Sports, Wahl, and NBN Co as well as a number of not-for-profits such as Nurses and Midwives Association; Media, Entertainment, and Arts Alliance; and Greens NSW.