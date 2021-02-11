MOQdigital lauches new security division

Joe D’Addio (MOQ) Credit: MOQ

Australian systems integrator MOQdigital has made a major investment into its cyber security capabilities, launching a new division dedicated to the practice.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company has promoted its principal consultant Bruce Irwin to lead the new division, which will be dedicated to helping customers secure their infrastructures and offer “differentiated value” across cloud and edge.

According to MOQ, the cyber security division will leverage its investments in Microsoft Azure Sentinel while also removing silos from its overall business.

“Whilst MOQdigital has been providing a range of skills and services in cyber security for many years, we have decided to further focus and invest in this part of the business to meet increasing market demand for high-quality service providers,” CEO Joe D’Addio said.

“Our goal is to bring a much more integrated approach to cyber security for our customers, with a focus on removing the traditional silos seen in the market today and providing an integrated approach across applications, data and infrastructure.”

He added that the cyber security practice had been a major growth area for MOQ’s business and for Microsoft in recent years.

The introduction follows the Microsoft Gold partner’s launch of a Software Asset Management practice and its recent expansion into the Western Australia market.