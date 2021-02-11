Oracle hooks up with Australian Data Centres in public sector push

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

Oracle has partnered up with Australian Data Centres (ADC), plugging its Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer offering into the data centre operator’s Canberra facilities, extending the vendor’s existing services to the federal government sector.

It is understood that the move effectively introduces a third Oracle Cloud Region to Australia following the company’s prior Sydney and Melbourne launches.



Oracle's Cloud@Customer offering is designed to bring the vendor’s complete portfolio of public cloud infrastructure, fully managed cloud services and Oracle Fusion software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications into data centres operated by users or third parties.



The move to plug the solution into ADC’s infrastructure is expected to address data sovereignty issues for federal government Oracle customers, with ADC being an Australian owned, located and operated data centre player with an existing roster of public sector clients.



“We are committed to building capacity to provide services to the government by Australian providers to assure both the security and reliability of the supply chain,” Australian Data Centres managing director Rob Kelly said.

“This is a major step toward enabling more choice for government to access world-leading cloud services, in a data centre managed by a 100 per cent Australian sovereign company, focused on connectivity, security, and simplified deployment.



“Critically, it addresses data hosting sovereignty, enhanced security and performance attributes required to accelerate Governments shift to the cloud services,” he added.



With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, ADC can build Oracle’s public cloud regions in its own data centres, giving the local data centre operator physical control of infrastructure and providing for locally hosted data to help meet data sovereignty hosting requirements.



ADC can access all of Oracle’s second-generation cloud services, including bare metal compute, VMs and GPUs, Autonomous Database, and Exadata Cloud Service; container-based services like Container Engine for Kubernetes; and analytics services like Data Flow, while also having control and governance of their systems and services.



Agencies will have access to the complete portfolio of second-generation Oracle Cloud services, including a broad range of Oracle's SaaS applications.

Perhaps most importantly, the agreement builds on Oracle’s existing momentum in Canberra, with recent deals including a whole-of-government DTA agreement and having its cloud apps successfully assessed under the government’s Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) — which endorses individuals from the private and public sectors to provide cyber security assessment services to Australian governments.



“Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer makes it easier for government entities to securely move to the next stage of their cloud-enabled transformation,” said Cherie Ryan, Oracle A/NZ vice president and regional managing director.

“It builds on our strong momentum in the Canberra market and provides the equivalent of a third Australian cloud region, complementing our existing investments in second-generation cloud regions in Melbourne and Sydney,” she added.