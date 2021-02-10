Southern Phone takes top billing in latest telco complaints tally

The telco recorded 23.7 new complaints per 10,000 services during the December quarter, although this was fewer than the prior quarter.

Credit: Photo 94910898 © Mr.phonlawat Chaicheevinlikit | Dreamstime.com

Southern Phone has held onto the top spot for the most new customer complaints to the Telecommunication Industry Ombudsman (TIO) per 10,000 services in operation, new data shows.



Over the three months to the end of December, Southern Phone recorded 23.7 new complaints per 10,000 services, according to the latest figures from telecommunication industry body the Communications Alliance, which in turn draws data from the TIO.



While keeping the crown for new complaints, Southern Phone's latest tally was in fact a decline from the previous quarter, in which it was the subject of 27.6 new complaints per 10,000 services.

This was indicative of a larger trend, with overall new complaints falling to seven per 10,000 services in operation, down from the previous quarter’s 7.8 per 10,000 services.

“The decrease in complaint rates for most participants reflects the hard work by all of industry to improve customer service,” said Communications Alliance CEO John Stanton.

“This aligns with the 11.2 per cent drop in all complaints received by the TIO for this quarter.”

Including Southern Phone, 10 of the previous quarter’s telcos recorded new complaint declines.

Bucking the trend, and in second place for new complaints per 10,000 services, was Commander, the only telco from the previous quarter to record an increase. Its complaints tally for the quarter rose to 16.1 new complaints per 10,000 services — an increase from the previous quarter’s 15.7 new complaints per 10,000 services.

In third place was MyRepublic, with its new complaints declining down to 14.5 per 10,000 services, from 17.2 last quarter.

Meanwhile, amaysim was the least-complained about telco for the quarter, recording just 0.3 new complaints per 10,000 services.

The latest report saw Exetel introduced into the rankings, coming in at a relatively low three new complaints per 10,000 services, while iPrimus, which was included in last quarter’s report, was not captured in the December quarter report.

It must be noted, however, the Communications Alliance claimed that even though there was an overall decline, the change in participants during the December quarter meant the change in ratios are not "directly comparable to previous quarters".

Stanton also added that the decline of new complaints were underscored by “the constant growth in the number of services in operation by telcos in Australia”.

“Industry is pleased to provide this report, which adds that important context,” he said.