Cloud start-up Digital Renewal taps AWS’ Paul O’Rourke as new CEO

Builds out leadership team to help drive growth in the market.

Paul O'Rourke (DigiRen) Credit: DigiRen

Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific professional services director Paul O’Rourke has been appointed as the new CEO for Sydney-based AWS Select Consulting Partner Digital Renewal, aka DigiRen.

Founded in 2019 from AWS origins, the cloud services provider aims to meet the growing demand of cloud operating models from commercial enterprise and public sector organisations.



The start-up takes a consultative approach, working jointly with customers and their delivery partners to drive improvements to the user experience of using cloud, and making cloud the best place to get work done.



O’Rourke, who held multiple leadership roles with Accenture before joining AWS in 2014, was appointed as DigiRen’s CEO to help bolster the founding team and to help grow the company’s cloud consulting business.

"It is incredibly exciting to have Paul join the team to build and grow a new cloud consulting business,” said George Watts, DigiRen chief technology officer (CTO) and founder. “He brings tremendous cloud leadership experience that only a few in Australia have.

“Coronavirus has accelerated cloud roadmaps for some companies; and more than ever, the availability of data, applications and reliable e-commerce platforms has fuelled the demand for cloud to become the best place to get this critical work done and completed fast,” he added.



According to O’Rourke, who has over 25 years of IT leadership experience across APAC in cloud transformation and consulting practices, DigiRen is poised to go big in the local market.



“We’ve built an exceptional team of some of the most talented people in the market and are partnering with leading cloud providers such as AWS and this is just the beginning,” O’Rourke said.



“Commercial enterprise and public sector customers today are seeing increasing pressure to leverage cloud; whether that be to accelerate time to market for their products and services, improve their customer experience, increase their business agility or to reduce the cost and risk of legacy IT infrastructure.

“DigiRen supports complex organisations to realise the value of the public cloud by implementing cloud operating models that drive sustainable change and business value,” he added.