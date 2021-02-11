Homebrew 3 brings Apple Silicon support

Homebrew 3.0.0, the latest version of the package manager for MacOS and Linux, introduces official support for Apple Silicon hardware and a new bottle binary package format.
Apple Silicon is Apple’s own system-on-a-chip platform, which is replacing Intel processors in Apple’s Mac computers. Apple Silicon is supported on Homebrew installations in /opt/homebrew. But Homebrew does not yet provide all bottle packages on Apple Silicon that are available for Intel x86_64. The project is seeking help in doing so.
Homebrew 3.0.0 was unveiled February 5. Installation instructions can be found at brew.sh.
Other changes in Homebrew 3.0.0 include:
brew bottleand
bottle doblocks use a new syntax format (one
:cellerper platform);
brew style --fix
will autocorrect formulae to the new format. This move will allow more bottles to be relocatable.
- A new
HOMEBREW_BOOTSNAPenvironment variable enables use of the Bootstrap gem to speed up repeated
brewcalls. This capability does not yet work on Apple Silicon or via Homebrew’s portable Ruby.
- A new command,
brew completions, enables opt-ins to completions from third-party taps.
brew casksis a new command implemented in Bash to output casks available to install.
- Some methods have been deprecated, disabled, and removed.
brew updatebetter handles upstream branch renames.
- Command usage text is generated automatically to keep it up-to-date.
brew auditreads more formula data from taps.
- A bug that triggered
brew updateon every invocation of
brew installhas been fixed.