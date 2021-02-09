Services Australia seeks customer experience solutions for myGov platform upgrade

Services Australia is on the hunt for new customer experience solutions as part of its upcoming myGov redevelopment.

According to a request for expressions of interest (REOI) released by the government, the agency is looking for a software bundle of core customer experience capabilities for the latest version of its online government services portal.

That bundle could potentially include content management, experience delivery and experience analytics software, which would be used as part of its “digital experience platform” to power the myGov services ecosystem in its upcoming iteration, in the form of one out of three possible core customer experience software bundles.

The first bundle would contain content management and experience delivery software, while the second would include the previous two categories as well as experience analytics software. Meanwhile, the third option it is considering would only contain experience analytics software.

Regardless of the bundle used for the end result, the software will need to support 500,000 daily users and 2.7 million users in peak periods, tender documents claim.

In addition to the software, the solution will also need to integrate with customer and staff authentication portals, an API gateway, as well as industry standard authentication providers, with OAuth and Open ID labelled as two examples.

Also considered to be key integrations for the solution are experience application components, such as single page applications, like Angular, React and HTML/JS and mobile platforms, with Android and iOS highlighted.

Meanwhile, out of scope for the REOI are customer-facing front-end services, such as mobile and web applications, as well as customer management tooling, an authentication platform, search services and engines, SMS and email capabilities, and language translation services.

The first part of the REOI is open until March 3, coming just under a year after the Digital Transformation Agency called on systems integrators to design and deliver the new updated version of the myGov government services online portal.

At the time, the agency posted an ‘opportunity’ on its online Digital Marketplace on 13 March, calling for systems integrators to enhance the myGov platform to provide "simple, smart and personalised service to customers".

“This digital platform will offer government services across portfolios and jurisdictions and eventually will integrate these around the events that people experience in their life, such as experiencing a national disaster,” the agency said.

Software has also been an ongoing consideration, as the DTA previously looked for a "suitable package" of systems integrator services, with one of the separate options covering a base software product or products.