AWS expands into SA through new Amazon office

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded into Adelaide with the opening of a new Amazon office in the state.



Based at Adelaide’s technology precinct Lot Fourteen, the cloud giant's new location is expected to create more than 50 jobs by 2024 between AWS and its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) research subsidiary Amazon Sciences.

According to Amazon, the focus of the AWS teams based at the new office will be on helping local businesses and government agencies with digital transformation projects through support and cloud enablement services.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Science team will be conducting research on improving Amazon.com’s customer experience.

“Our new office in Adelaide demonstrates our ongoing commitment to invest in Australia, and the long-term potential we believe there is for our nation to be a leader in the global digital economy,” said Sarah Bassett, AWS’ head of South and Western Australia.

“AWS provides South Australian customers with access to the latest technology to expand their business into global markets from their home state, improve their customer experience, and lower their operating costs.

“We look forward to helping South Australia to grow their emerging tech workforce, and to drive future innovation from the state.”

State Premier Steven Marshall said Amazon’s move into Lot Fourteen was “great news for South Australia’s overall high-tech credentials”.

“We are delighted to welcome Amazon to our state,” he said. “Not only will Amazon create more jobs for South Australians, but the company will also grow its innovation programs to support local companies, from startups to bigger businesses, and government organisations.”

Amazon is the latest company to set up shop at Lot Fourteen with a focus on technology and research, joining the likes of Accenture, the Australian Space Agency, the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre, MIT Living Lab, the Australian Institute of Machine Learning, and the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre.