Vonex inks mobile broadband wholesale deal with Orange Business Services

The agreement will see subsidiary 2SG Wholesale underpin the Australian launch of new products for Orange’s enterprise customers.

Credit: ASX

Telco provider Vonex has signed a multi-year agreement to provide business-grade mobile broadband services for Orange Business Services, a move set to underpin the latter's Aussie expansion plans

The agreement will see Vonex, through its wholesaler subsidiary 2SG Wholesale, which it bought in November 2019 for $2.6 million, effectively help to support Orange with its Australian launch of new products.



Credit: Vonex Matt Fahey (Vonex)

“Signing this agreement is testament to the growth and maturity of our offer to small, medium and enterprise customers, as we are seeing strong growth across both existing and newly-launched products,” Matt Fahey, Vonex managing director, said.



Through the agreement, Orange will offer enterprises the option of combining National Broadband Network (NBN) connectivity with wireless broadband services through a single provider, with Kevin Griffen, the system integrator’s managing director for Australasia, calling the partnership “another step forward” for its Australian operations.

“This will bring great simplicity as well as strong; fast and stable connections which were once reserved for MPLS [multiprotocol label switching] and [the] largest companies,” he said.

Orange Business Services, which is the global enterprise division of the Orange Group, has operated within Australia for more than 30 years, and operates across a variety of industries, including automotive, mining, oil and gas and public sectors.

This is the latest partnership for the systems integrator, with it joining forces with NBN Co in November 2020 to deliver domestic managed services to Australian enterprises, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS) later that same month to fast-track customers' cloud migration and workforce modernisation.