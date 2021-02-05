Former Fujitsu CEO Mike Foster joins Brennan IT

Foster will lead the govt business while Daniel Hayes joins as new security head and Song Yeap as head of cloud

Mike Foster Credit: Fujitsu

Managed service provider Brennan IT has made a string of prominent new hires as part of its continued growth and expansion strategy for 2021.

Former Fujitsu CEO Mike Foster has been brought on to lead Brennan’s government division. Foster comes with extensive industry experience, including over a decade as CEO at Fujitsu, and six years as a non-executive director of Telstra Clear.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to help an Australian-owned IT company to grow and bring new innovative solutions to the market,” Foster said.

“Over the last twelve months, we have seen a massive amount of disruption in the market. This has put new emphasis on being adaptable, and doing things quickly, safely, reliably, and cost-effectively. Forward-focused companies like Brennan IT are well positioned to help customers with this change.”

Daniel Hayes has been appointed as the new head of security and will contribute with his extensive experience in senior security-focused roles at places such as DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and BitCloud.

“Cyber security is a focus area across the board these days, and I was excited about the opportunity to evolve and strengthen Brennan IT’s capability and offerings in this space,” Hayes said.

“We need to help our clients achieve the level of data security and protection they need, while still being able to innovate and flourish.

“This means developing cost-effective, yet robust security solutions, and integrating these with the most appropriate controls at every layer to ensure the ultimate in prevention, detection, mitigation and control”.

Song Yeap has been appointed as Brennan’s new head of cloud.

Prior to joining Brennan, Yeap was client director at Contino and associate director of cloud solutions at Optus.

Yeap will lead the business’ national cloud team, which currently offers managed infrastructure services, managed hybrid IT, Azure managed services, and expertise in hyperconverged infrastructure, colocation, and business continuity.

Yeap said he saw an exciting opportunity at Brennan IT to build a “next-generation cloud capability that would be 100 per cent Australian-owned, without the red-tape and bureaucracy often found in large, multinational organisations”.

2020 was a positive year for Brennan IT, which won significant new business in the enterprise space, expanded its public sector reach and expertise.

In November, Brennan IT CEO Stephen Sims departed after 14 years as the original founder Dave Stevens stepped back in as managing director.

Sims was promoted to the CEO role in December 2015, following Stevens’ decision at the time to focus on mergers and acquisitions as COO, he transitioned back into the managing director’s post in October, and will not be seeking to replace the CEO role.



