Microsoft Azure Quantum opens for public preview

Redmond's quantum computing platform has been used for applications including cancer research, logistics and freight optimisation, and risk management

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, a public cloud ecosystem for building quantum computing applications, is now available for use in a public preview phase.

Launched February 1, the Azure Quantum cloud service is available for a free trial. Developers, integrators, researchers, and others can use the platform to build solutions leveraging Microsoft and partner tools in a trusted public cloud. Users can access a network of quantum researchers and developers, a resource library, and self-service or tailored development programs.

A key component of the platform is Microsoft’s open source Quantum Development Kit with the Q# language for quantum programming.

Microsoft’s Quantum Intermediate Representation (QIR) is featured as a common open source interface between languages and target quantum computation platforms. Microsoft partners Honeywell Quantum Solutions and IonQ are providing quantum computing hardware.

Users are invited to explore the system at their own pace. Plans call for the system to be offered on a pay-as-you go basis. Azure Quantum already has been used for applications including cancer research, logistics and freight optimistion, and risk management.