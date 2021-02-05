Veritas culls A/NZ lead in global restructure

Howard Fyffe (Veritas) Credit: Veritas

Veritas has axed local leadership in Australia and New Zealand as managing director Howard Fyffe departs after three years.

The data management software vendor will now be run by Singapore-based Andy Ng, who will expand his role from vice president of sales for Asia South to Asia South Pacific.

Meanwhile, as part of a global restructure, UK-based SVP of international sales Mark Nutt will now oversee that side of the business in A/NZ.

“In order to reflect the ongoing business transformation of our customers, Veritas has announced an evolution of the structure of the sales organisation at a leadership level across its international region under the continued leadership of Mark Nutt, SVP, international sales," a Veritas spokesperson said.

“The Veritas team is excited by the opportunities that this renewed focus presents to continue to exceed the expectations of its customers, prospects and partners."



According to sources close to the operation, Veritas has experienced multiple local challenges after its split from Symantec in 2016.

As part of the US$8 billion split, the Veritas business became the property of private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In November, Veritas Asia Pacific consulting director, Luke McLean departed, joining managed service provider, TAS as its chief business officer.



Last year, Veritas revamped its partner program, offering an increased Margin Builder discount and rebates for meeting new business growth targets and transacting renewals on time.

Veritas will also offer new eligibility requirements to help bring partners up to platinum status.