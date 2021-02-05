SAP veteran Mark Giles joins Acclimation

Will head up the new SAP Centre of Excellence

Credit: Dreamstime

SAP specialist consulting firm Acclimation has appointed Mark Giles as the head of its new SAP Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Giles maintains more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, including 19 years working across a variety of roles at SAP such as head of innovation adoption – HANA and big data; and head of delivery for HANA services across Asia Pacific Japan.

In this role, Giles will be responsible for establishing and managing programs and services to support Acclimation’s customers with their SAP solutions across A/NZ.

“Acclimation’s investment in the CoE is testament to our commitment in building out the expertise and quality of SAP offerings in the market,” Acclimation managing partner Cameron Sherrard said.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience with SAP and the wider industry that makes him a strong person to help Acclimation’s SAP CoE, and the ideal person to help take Acclimation’s new service offerings to market in the future with his solid understanding of the SAP roadmap.”

Acclimation has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Singapore, and is an SAP software and services Gold partner with a certification as PCoE (Partner Centre of Expertise).

“Acclimation has a dynamic agility and an ability to be a big business while maintaining its personality, personal touch, and individual approach in how it supports its customers,” Giles said.

Recently, SAP launched its business transformation as a service package labelled RISE with SAP.

The new program aims to consolidate multiple customer contracts into a single subscription model and will be a “concierge to the intelligent enterprise that will control service level agreements, operations and support,” the vendor said.



