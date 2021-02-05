OVHcloud doubles Australian server capacity with NextDC

The partnership is part of the cloud provider's APAC expansion plans

Credit: Dreamstime

Cloud provider OVHcloud has doubled its server capacity in Australia after striking a new partnership with data centre operator NextDC.

The move is part of OVHcloud’s Asia Pacific (APAC) expansion plans, as it capitalises on the local growth of cloud adoption in landing a second data centre in Sydney, and doubling its Singapore data centre capability. This follows on from a recent partnership announced with Megaport last month.

According to OVHcloud this strategic partnership with NextDC “represents a continued commitment to a strong locally-focused ecosystem that aligns with OVHcloud's security, privacy, and innovation core values.”

As part of this, OVHcloud will also join NextDC’s partner program.

"The deal will see our capacity double in the market, and the NextDC data center will provide another channel for our customers to capitalise on our multi-local approach,” OVHcloud APAC general manager Lionel Legros said.



“We have a strong focus on growth here in Australia and across the APAC region. We look forward to continuing to enhance our market offering through partnerships like this.”

NextDC chief customer and commercial officer, David Dzienciol said the company was looking forward to working with its customers and continuing to help them accelerate their digital transformation agenda.

“Our customers continue to lean on their IT infrastructure and networks more than ever. Ensuring they are securely and reliably interconnected to the clouds and I.T services that underpin their hybrid/multi-cloud strategies is a critical role that NextDC plays,” he said.



“We are particularly excited to deliver on the commitments we make to our customers with a partner that shares in our values of putting customers first, trust, product excellence and service quality.”

In November, NextDC bolstered access for Australian businesses to cloud infrastructure and data centres through collaborating with PCCW Global’s Console Connect.