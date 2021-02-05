Entrust inks Aussie distie deal with Bluechip Infotech

The deal will focus, in part, on the vendor’s Entrust Identity-as-a-Service solution

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has inked an Australian distribution deal with identity and data security vendor Entrust for its enterprise and identity and public key infrastructure solutions.

A major focus of the agreement is on the vendor’s Entrust Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, according to Bluechip.

This includes its Entrust Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) offering, a cloud based solution that allows for the deployment of multi-factor authentication with single sign-on and passwordless access.

The deal will also focus on Entrust’s Identity Enterprise and Identity Essentials offerings.

Bluechip will offer the vendor's IDaaS solution to enterprise customers as a run-rate solution, while integrators will have a managed service provider option.

Ron Jarvis, Bluechip’s sales director, claimed that Entrust’s IAM solutions can be used in multi-factor authentication-related use cases and "will enable our customers to easily adopt and embrace an identity-first security approach”.

Claus Hansen, vice president of enterprise solutions for Asia Pacific and Japan at Entrust, added that the agreement was “the beginning of a mutually beneficial collaboration”.

“We are well-positioned to support Bluechip’s efforts in offering their partners a digital edge through truly innovative, modern solutions, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with a wide range of savvy and engaged integrators via Bluechip Infotech’s network,” he said.