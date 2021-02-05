LiveTiles moves to squash hostile takeover approach

Hires Credit Suisse and Gilbert and Tobin to handle its takeover defence

Publicly listed workspace software provider LiveTiles has squashed speculation surrounding any unsolicited approach from overseas buyout funds in a potential control transaction.

After an article appeared in the AFR, the company told shareholders it receives unsolicited approaches by parties interested in exploring a corporate transaction from time to time, but advised it was “not currently in formal discussions in relation to a control transaction with any third party".

So far, LiveTiles said the interest has been preliminary and no formal process or dataroom has been established.

But, LiveTiles management felt it was still “sufficient” to engage Swiss investment bank, Credit Suisse and Australian law firm Gilbert and Tobin to handle its takeover defence following interest from overseas private equity.

During its most recent financial results in January, LiveTiles revealed it booked $64.7 million in annual recurring revenue from more than 1,132 customers with $19.2 million cash on hand.

In November, LiveTiles revealed it scored a multi-year enterprise deal with BlueScope Steel for its learning and development portal, which caters to 15,000 employees.

