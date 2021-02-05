FSG nabs $2.1M govt grant for WA network expansion

Andrew Roberts (FSG) Credit: FSG

Field Solutions Group (FSG) has won a $2.1 million grant from the Western Australian state government to set up its network in the state.

Awarded by the WA government's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in round three of its Digital Farm Grants Program, the grant will see the regional NSW telco expand its Regional Australia Network into the state for the first time.

The Digital Farm Grants Program is focused on providing funding for last mile solutions for agricultural businesses in agricultural and pastoral regions outside of the current or planned National Broadband Network (NBN) fixed wireless and fixed line footprint.

FSG’s grant sees it co-invest with the state government as part of the state’s Dumbleyung Digital Connectivity and Wireless Wheatbelt – Avon East projects, at a total of $4.2 million from both parties.



According to FSG, those two projects cover the Shire of Dumbleyung, the Shire of Kent, the Shire of Lake Grace, the Shire of Goomalling and the Shire of Cunderdin and will reach over 3,000 properties and businesses with little to no internet access, extending its network by 8000km².

According to FSG, the grant win follows the telco’s decision to enter into the WA market in late 2020, with FSG CEO Andrew Roberts claiming its immediate focus is now on the successful delivery of the new networks.

“The awarding of the Digital Farm Grant has reinforced our decision to deliver services in WA”, he said.

“The WA market is well suited to our fixed wireless infrastructure approach to serve rural, regional and remote communities and business.”

Other recipients of grants in the third round, which totalled $6.3 million in funding, include CipherTel, CRISP Wireless and the North Eastern Regional Organisation of Councils.

This is the latest government project for FSG, with it winning a tender worth over $1.2 million to supply managed connectivity services for the NSW Office of Sport in late November 2020, also through its Regional Australia Network.