Ingram Micro turns up AI play with meldCX

Ingram Micro Australia cloud director, Trent Gomersall. Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Australia has struck a deal with enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) developer meldCX to bring its Viana vision analytics solution to the channel.

Viana aims to help businesses across retail, hospitality, travel, entertainment and healthcare industries to create a better understanding of their audiences and improve their experiences.

Without revealing the user’s identity, Viana measures how people work, shop, learn and play in both digital and physical spaces.

The platform is customisable and can be combined with other forms of recognition — such as product, object, body motion and/or gesture — with its AI-driven vision technology designed to integrate with existing edge devices, including cameras and digital signage, and runs with minimal hardware system requirements.

“Viana allows organisations to use AI to track, measure and analyse physical spaces just like they would do with a website. That allows them to make more data-driven decisions, better engage their audiences and increase business opportunities,” Ingram Micro Australia director of cloud Trent Gomersall said.

“For retailers, for example, Viana provides real-time insights into store traffic, customer interaction and engagement with signage, displays and other content. It can also help digitally transform COVID-safe initiatives, including monitoring mask use, providing heat maps of touched surfaces and tracking cleaning activities.”

MeldCX and Ingram Micro have also partnered with APC by Schneider Electric, Axis Communications, Cisco, Cisco Meraki, Intel and Microsoft to provide the market with turnkey AI solutions.

“As consumers have become more aware of AI and digital automation, this partnership is a breakthrough in reassuring organisations and customers of a comprehensive approach to rapidly tackling the challenges without significant cost increase,” meldCX CEO Stephen Borg said.

