Efex bolsters regional NSW presence with BMS acquisition

Managed print and IT services provider Efex has acquired Wollongong-based managed service provider (MSP) The BMS Group to increase its footprint along the NSW South Coast region.

Acquired for an undisclosed amount, the move sees Efex add over 30 staff to its own workforce from the MSP.

This includes its directors Shaun Minogue and Jenny Balzarano, who will be added to the managed print and IT services provider’s leadership team.

Additionally, Efex also expects the acquisition to further its presence in South West Sydney and is anticipated to add to its scale and support capacity.

“The increase in IT service capacity means we’ll be able to continue to provide our existing customers with tailored technology, while positioning ourselves for further growth in the managed IT sector,” said Efex CEO Nick Sheehan.

Post-acquisition, BMS will continue to trade under its existing brand, but will transition over to the Efex brand in order to "provide both entities a broader and consistent value proposition to take to our customers, with amalgamated skillsets and service offerings through a united company name,” according to an Efex spokesperson.

Sheehan added that he has previously been “a huge admirer” of BMS, and viewed the acquisition as “a great fit for Efex as both teams believe in delivering uncomplicated, down to earth service to their customers”.

The move to reinforce its regional presence follows its acquisition of the Quarry Hill-headquartered Cloud Click Copy (CCC) to expand into regional areas in Victoria, NSW and South Australia back in December 2019 .

Prior to this, it also snapped up the Queensland-based Think Office Technology in 2018.