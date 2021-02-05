archTis names new global COO following US expansion

Kurt Mueffelmann, CEO of the acquired Nucleus Cyber, will also serve as president for the US region.

Kurt Mueffelmann (archTis) Credit: Kurt Mueffelmann

Fresh off the back of its Nucleus Cyber acquisition, archTis has appointed a new chief operating officer and president for the United States.

Nucleus Cyber CEO Kurt Mueffelmann has been appointed to the new role overseeing global operations of the Canberra-based technology company, charged with driving revenue growth and go-to-market efforts.

According to archTis, Mueffelmann has overseen the growth and sale of five technology companies and earned two Deloitte Fast 500 company awards at previous businesses.

He has served as CEO of Nucleus Cyber, Cryptzone, HiSoftware, Create!form International, which was acquired by Bottomline Technologies, and RealWord, which was acquired by Microsoft Great Plains.

Following the Create!form acquisition, Boston-based Mueffelmann was vice president and general manager of both the Document Output Solutions and Business Process Solutions divisions of Bottomline, where he was said to have driven US$40 million in revenue.

“I am thrilled to be joining the archTis team to accelerate growth and scale the business to meet market demand. ArchTIS provides a solution to a significant information security challenge — how to allow employees and partners [to] share and collaborate on sensitive information securely without risking data misuse, theft, or accidental sharing,” he said.

Publicly listed archTis first announced the acquisition of Nucleus Cyber in October last year, a deal valued at $9.75 million.

The move gave archTis its first access to the North American market and access to Nucleus’ Microsoft co-sell agreement, exposing them to the vendor’s field sales and channel resellers.

The co-sell arrangement has just launched into the US and will expand globally through the Microsoft start-up program.

(Updated on 3/2/2021 to clarify that Kurt Mueffelmann has been appointed as the company's president for the US, not vice president, as previously stated.)

