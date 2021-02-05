Ampol brings in Rimini Street to manage SAP suite

Will maintain SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications, as well as its SAP HANA Database software.

Credit: Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash

Australian fuel company Ampol has moved away from direct vendor management of its array of SAP products, instead bringing in third-party software support provider Rimini Street to handle its SAP suite.



Ampol has used its SAP platform for at least 20 years. The company had previously engaged SAP to manage the platform. Now, the third-party support provider will maintain Ampol's SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications, as well as its SAP HANA Database software.



Alisa Cooper, IT director at Ampol, said the partnership with Rimini Street comes as a result of the petroleum provider trying to be more efficient and effective with both its costs and technology during the current economic environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The transition to Rimini Street has enabled us to reallocate investment in accelerating business value and innovate around the edges of our SAP platform,” she said.

Rimini Street claims its support deal with Ampol comes with a service level agreement specifying 10-minute response times for all critical priority one cases, as well as an assigned primary support engineer.



Credit: Rimini Street Emmanuelle Hose (Rimini Street)



Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Rimini Street, said that Ampol wasn’t the only organisation trying to find efficiency within its capital spend and costs.

“Across Australia, projects or investments must deliver an immediate ROI [return on investment]; these include large migration projects, expensive maintenance and support contracts and large-scale digital transformation initiatives,” she added.

“By switching to Rimini Street Support, organisations are enabled to invest their significant support savings into strategic business initiatives that will help them grow and gain competitive advantage.”

According to Rimini Street, the new arrangement has resulted in various cost savings for Ampol, including a reduction in its annual maintenance and support fees by over 50 per cent.

On top of this, additional costs were saved through the deferral of an “expensive and disruptive” migration to SAP S/4HANA, Rimini Street claimed.