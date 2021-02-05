FTS acquires Canberra consultancy Noetic

Noetic works with government bodies including Department of Defence and the Australian Federal Police.

Stephen Kowal (FTS Group) Credit: FTS Group

Australian IT service provider FTS Group has acquired Canberra-based consultancy Noetic Group in a bid to strengthen its strategic consulting and advisory capability.

Noetic works primarily across the public sector, particularly with the Department of Defence and the Australian Federal Police, while also having customers in resources and emergency sectors.

FTS Group declined to reveal the amount paid for Noetic, but told ARN that both founders Andrew Balmaks and Peter Murphy would remain with the company.

According to FTS, Noetic's services span strategy and planning, implementation support and organisational capability building.

It employs more than 50 consultants and associates who will continue to work under the Noetic brand as part of FTS Group.

“We are excited to join FTS Group, as this acquisition will enable us to further accelerate our growth and offer our clients a richer breadth of services by leveraging the robust and varied capability within the Group,” Noetic CEO Andrew Balmaks said.

FTS Group claimed it will bring Noetic new reach into new industries, as well as allowing them to provide end-to-end services to their clients.

The company’s CEO Stephen Kowal said the acquisition was an important step in its own development of an end-to-end strategy.

“Noetic is a trusted player in the market and we're excited to be able to leverage their specialist capability, deep skill, and knowledge across our current and future customer base. The team at Noetic are all passionate, experienced, and customer-focused consultants who I am pleased to welcome into FTS Group,” he said.

“When acquiring companies, it is important for our strategy that we bring in players who leverage IP, provide complementary services and have reached into specific industries. Noetic ticks these boxes and others and is a great fit for the group.”

The acquisition marks FTS Group's first for some time, having most recently bought Melbourne-based integrator and consultancy Galaxy 42 at the end of 2019.

The deal gave FTS access to Galaxy 42’s implementation partnerships with Dell Boomi and TechnologyOne, plus a client base of around 35.

