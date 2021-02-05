MOQdigital launches software asset management practice

Systems integrator MOQdigital has launched a specialist software asset management (SAM) consulting, advisory and managed service practice after taking on former Insight and Software Optimisation Services SAM consultant Katherine Wood.

“We’re excited to have Kath come on board," MOQdigital CEO Joe D'Addio said. "As organisations accelerate their migration to the cloud there is a need for continual monitoring and optimisation to help reduce ongoing operational costs.



"Through the introduction of our SAM practice, we can proactively assist clients ensure they are maximising their investment in Azure and Office 365," he added.



In November last year, the Microsoft Gold Partner and subsidiary of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed MOQ Limited expanded into the Western Australian market, appointing former Ignia director Steve McNally as state manager to lead the charge.

It was suggested at the time by the company that the expansion would see it paying particular attention to servicing the education, community care and local government verticals in Western Australia, with a focus on digital transformation projects.



It is hoped that the addition of MOQdigital's new SAM practice will enable it to continue to accelerate this expansion, along with the instant growth it garnered when it acquired Wardy IT in 2019 for $7.5 million.



In March last year, MOQ Limited posted a net loss after tax of $770,242 for the six months ending December 2019, a substantial tumble from the $854,931 net profit it posted for the corresponding period the year prior.



The company told shareholders at the time that its technology sales revenue, a key income stream for the group's IT services business MOQdigital, was down by 37 per cent over the equivalent period in FY19, a factor that weighed heavy on its bottom line for the first half.



