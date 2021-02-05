Fujitsu Australia earns VMware Cloud Verified certification

Credit: ID 94094125 © Josefkubes | Dreamstime

Fujitsu Australia has joined VMware’s Cloud Verified partner program, giving its customers access to a variety of cloud infrastructure services from the virtualisation vendor.



This includes integration and interoperability capabilities, which cover core compute, storage and network deployment services to run applications either in clouds or data centres.

According to Vijoo Chacko, VMware cloud provider program leader at the virtualisation vendor, Fujitsu will also be able to provide “complete and advanced cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses”.

“Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing,” he said.

In addition, the virtualisation vendor also claims partners in the program promote the potential for cost optimisation by lowering the total cost of ownership through “consistent operations and infrastructure from your data centre to the cloud".

VMware also claims the program offers customers the flexibility to choose from a variety of partner services.

Peter Fury, vice president of service delivery for Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand spoke highly of the status, calling it the “gold standard of measurement for cloud providers”.

“Fujitsu is pleased to achieve VMware Cloud Verified status," he said. “This gives Fujitsu customers confidence and trust that Fujitsu is more than capable of working with them across their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments to achieve the business outcomes they’re looking for.”

Chacko added that VMware is looking forward to supporting Fujitsu as part of the program.