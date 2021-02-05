Ingram Micro flags coming Cloud Marketplace attractions

Plans to streamline Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace credits and refunds, among other updates

Ingram Micro Australia cloud director, Trent Gomersall. Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud has outlined a series of impending updates to its Cloud Marketplace, with Trent Gomersall, Ingram Micro Australia director of cloud, suggesting that as the move from on-premises to cloud gathers pace, the distributor’s Marketplace will continue to adapt.



Among the planned “improvements” set to be made to the Cloud Marketplace is the streamlining of Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace credits and refunds, as well the modernisation of credit line requests and increases.



The distributor also plans to ensure better alignment with calendar billing, simplify invoices to make them more intuitive, offer new learning opportunities via live chat and Cloud University and make more vendors and SKUs available to provision via Cloud Marketplace.



Moreover, the company indicated it planned to outline a roadmap of new functionality for partners on the Cloud Marketplace.



The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace site recently underwent a makeover, according to the company, resulting in greater user-friendly functionality.



Based on feedback from partners, these updates are designed to simplify browsing and searching the Marketplace catalogue.



The Cloud Marketplace updates come as the company launches an in-house, Australian customer support team called ‘Modern Support’.



For 12 hours each day, local calls from partners to the Ingram Micro Cloud will now be handled by its local customer support team of specialists in a bid to provide dedicated expert support and reduced resolution times.



The 12-person-strong Sydney-based team of IT specialists will work to ensure partners obtain expert assistance and reduced resolution times with associated Cloud enquiries. Outside of Australian support times, 8am-8pm AEST, calls will be handled by Ingram Micro’s global support team.



Gomersall hopes the new team will ensure partners can put more time into their business and less time chasing support questions.



“We created this dedicated team of specialists in direct response to partner feedback on how we could best serve their needs,” he said. “The team are all certified IT specialists with client-side experience who understand how important it is to our partners in obtaining prompt resolution of issues.

“Our new Modern Support team will reduce resolution times for both technical and non-technical issues by providing partners easy access to teams of local experts in both areas. These local teams will deliver a greater level of customer support and accelerate first-call resolution times across myriad issues, ranging from billing to technical.

“The disruptions of 2020 have reinforced for all of us the need for businesses to stay nimble and responsive. Modern Support is our commitment to our partners to ensure we deliver on that, providing a real competitive edge to both them and their customers,” he added.