Australia's Vection and HP team up for VR OEM deal

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed independent software vendor (ISV) Vection Technologies has teamed up with HP to co-create a new range of virtual reality (VR) solutions.

The pair have signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) deal to create a line of virtual reality (VR) integrated solutions, combining Vection’s software and HP’s hardware.

The solutions will then be delivered across over 170 countries via HP’s global partner network.

Vection, a provider of VR software and software-as-a-service solutions, joined the HP Independent Software Vendor Partner Program, on the Virtual Reality Track, in August 2019.

“Working with HP is another key step in the commercial network development strategy aimed at supporting Vection’s growth,” Gabriele Sorrento, the ISV’s head of global partnerships, said.

“Being HP OEM partners means for us being able to manage and deliver hardware and software bundles globally. This agreement represents a long step forward for our commercial operation structure.”

Vection added that the deal with HP would allow it to pursue an “aggressive” global expansion strategy while giving the company an “exciting” start to the second half of the financial year.

“We are glad to welcome Vection Technologies and Mindesk in our OEM Program,” Matt Gaiser, VR and data science business development manager (US) at HP.

“Working together will help Vection to provide integrated hardware and software service to enterprise customers. Vection’s products can leverage Z by HP workstations and VR devices to foster professional CAD development and accelerate go-to-market time across many industries.”