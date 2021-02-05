VoIP vendor Aircall launches Sydney base

Credit: Dreamstime

Cloud calling vendor Aircall is on the hunt for local channel talent as it launches a presence in Sydney.

The Paris-founded software-as-a-service company is currently scouring the Australian market for sales, channel specialists and support to grow its existing customer base.

Aircall, which also has an office in New York, claims it has already grown organically through word-of-mouth in the market, while leveraging global partnerships with the likes of Jobadder, Hubspot and Salesforce.

It remains unclear yet who will lead the operation as the Asia Pacific region is currently overseen by France-based Andrei Sochala, who serves as regional sales director.

“Something beautiful about selling software is that it can be deployed from anywhere in the world,” he said. “This allowed us to grow, from word of mouth, an Australian customer base of 500 customers.

“It is those partners’ ongoing trust in us, and the opportunity that the vibrant local tech scene presents, that makes us confident that our Australia office addition will be a huge win for Aircall,” he added.



Globally Aircall has 350 staff members and raised US$65 million in Series C funding in May last year.

“The remote work boom shifted how so many of us work — from communicating with co-workers to measuring productivity.” said Olivier Pailhes, co-founder and CEO of Aircall. “The effort that businesses put into adapting and equipping employees for a more efficient way to work does not need to go away as they start to return to the office.

“We are eagerly anticipating working with those in the Australian market to make communicating with employees, prospects, end-customers and colleagues successful through any model of work; whether that be remotely, in-person, or a mix of the two.”