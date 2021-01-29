Ivanti snaps up Cherwell Software for Neurons platform expansion

The combined company will continue to be led by Ivanti chairman and CEO Jim Schaper.

Credit: Ivanti

IT management software vendor Ivanti has struck a deal to acquire IT service management provider Cherwell Software, a move to expand the reach of Ivanti’s Neurons hyper-automation platform.



Cherwell, which was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in the United States, makes solutions designed to improve service experiences across an entire organisation through integrated, adaptable technology.



Although the bulk of the company’s offices are in the US and the UK, it also maintains a physical presence in Sydney, Australia, and Germany.



The deal, the terms of which remain undisclosed, will see Ivanti continue to maintain and invest in both Cherwell and Ivanti service management platforms while working to converge the best aspects of each one.



With Cherwell on board, it is hoped that Ivanti’s Neurons hyper-automation platform will be able to connect unified endpoint management, security, and enterprise service management solutions and provide a single pane of glass for enterprises to self-heal and self-secure devices and users.



“The combination of Cherwell and Ivanti accelerates our innovation at the intersection of unified endpoint management, security, and enterprise service management,” said Schaper.



“The blend of our two companies, with strong and complementary product capabilities, will further unlock the potential of our hyper-automation platform to service all IT assets and endpoints in the everywhere enterprise.

“Together, we will build a deeper and more vertically oriented enterprise service management solution. And Neurons, our AI [artificial intelligence]-powered engine that will ultimately be the centre of this transformation, moves us from a point-level solution to a truly integrated platform for our users,” he added.



In September last year, Ivanti snapped up cyber security vendors MobileIron and Pulse Secure as it worked to bolster its presence in the unified endpoint management, zero-trust security and enterprise service management markets.



Ivanti claimed at the time that the acquisitions of MobileIron and Pulse Secure would help it deliver on its vision to enable the “self-healing autonomous edge” with adaptive security and contextualised, personalised experiences for remote workers.