DNA Connect moves into PAM with CyberArk deal

Bruce Nixon (CyberArk) Credit: CyberArk

DNA Connect has added privileged access management (PAM) capabilities to its portfolio through a deal with vendor CyberArk.

The distributor will focus primarily on CyberArk’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio, concentrating especially on Australian security practices and channel partners.

DNA claimed the Israeli company will be its sole PAM-focused vendor, thereby giving partners added security through cloud and hybrid environments, at the endpoint and throughout the DevOps pipeline.

“CyberArk has the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets — we’re excited about the opportunities this will provide to our partners”, said Munsoor Khan, executive director at DNA.

CyberArk’s Australia and New Zealand partner manager Bruce Nixon called the distributor’s services “expansive and unique”.

“DNA’s experience in enabling the channel for new technologies — and especially their capability in helping software vendors move to a subscription/cloud-first model — is impressive,” he said.

Nixon was charged with tweaking CyberArk's partner program in A/NZ in 2019, bringing the region under a global competency tiering model.

Last year, the vendor appointed Thomas Fikentscher as A/NZ regional director following the departure of Matthew Brazier.



